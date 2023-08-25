Home States Karnataka

Gruha Lakshmi launch: Dy CM DK Shivakumar invites all legislators

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who criticised the Congress over the guarantees, is now launching similar schemes in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 25th August 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar addresses reporters in Mysuru on Thursday. Ministers Laxmi Hebbalkar and HC Mahadevappa look on | Udayashankar S

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar addresses reporters in Mysuru on Thursday. Ministers Laxmi Hebbalkar and HC Mahadevappa look on | Udayashankar S

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday extended an invitation to legislators of both the Ruling and Opposition parties to take part in the launch of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru on August 30. Shivakumar was speaking after inspecting the preparations at the Maharaja’s College grounds here for the scheme’s launch.

The DyCM said 1.1 crore women heads of families have registered for the program across the state that promises Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every household.

He said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the programme in Mysuru that will be attended by over 1 lakh beneficiaries from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu districts who will arrive in 2,000 buses.

When asked about the need to spend crores of rupees for the launch of the programme when the state is reeling under drought-like conditions, he said that the programme that will be launched in Mysuru will be simultaneously launched in other taluks under the supervision of nodal officers.

On the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, Shivakumar said that the government is committed to protecting Karnataka’s interest and has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court. 

‘No political reasons’

On the shifting of the Gruha Lakshmi launch venue from Belagavi to Mysuru, Shivakumar said there was no politics behind the move. The government plans to hold the launch of another programme in Belagavi, he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress government in Karnataka are becoming popular across the country. 

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who criticised the Congress over the guarantees, is now launching similar schemes in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Shivakumar said that the government had also thought of launching the Gruha Lakshmi scheme from Bengaluru, but decided against it as a large-scale event could result in traffic jams in the state capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Gruha Lakshmi scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp