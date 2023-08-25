In a boost to Congress, JDS leader Ayanur Manjunath joins party

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a boost to the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JDS leaders — former MLC Ayanur Manjunath and Nagaraj Gowda — joined the Grand Old Party on Thursday.

Gowda had given a tough fight to BY Raghavendra — son of former CM BS Yediyurappa — in Shikaripura constituency in the May 10 Assembly polls. Welcoming the duo to the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said they should remain with the Congress. “Congress is not like a bus... to board somewhere and alight midway... One should feel proud of being a Congress worker. I will not let newcomers snub party veterans,” he said.

The induction of Gowda and Manjunath will help the Congress win the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat which the party has not won in the recent past.

CONG NOT INDULGING IN OP HASTA: DKS

MYSURU: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday rubbished reports of the Congress indulging in ‘Operate Hasta’ to poach Opposition legislators. Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, said that leaders of other parties were joining the Congress voluntarily as they are impressed with the party’s victory in the Assembly elections and hoping for a better political future. He, however, said the Congress would welcome anyone joining the party. “I will reveal how many leaders from other parties are joining the Congress when the time comes,” he added. Shivakumar also refused to comment on the charge made by the JDS that he was conspiring to poach JDS MLAs.

GOT INVITE FROM CONG, SAYS JDS MLA

Kolar: Adding credence to speculation of the Congress indulging in Operation Hasta, JDS MLA from Mulbagal Samruddhi Manjunath said that he has got an invite from the Grand Old Party to join its fold. He, however, said that he would remain in the JDS as the party had recognised his work by fielding him from Mulbagal and he is interested in working for the people of his constituency. Manjunath further said that both the BJP and Congress have invited him to join them and fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He predicted a major change in state’s politics after the Lok Sabha elections.

ASHOKA MEETS ST SOMASHEKAR

Former minister and BJP leader ST Somashekar, whose followers had recently joined the Congress, is likely to visit New Delhi on Friday after being summoned by BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh. “I got a call a couple of days ago. I am waiting for another call now. I may have to go to Delhi on Friday,” Somashekar, MLA from Yeshwantpur, told reporters. He strongly denied reports of him quitting the BJP. Meanwhile, former minister and senior BJP leader R Ashoka met Somashekar at the former’s Jayanagar residence. “I spoke to him for over an hour and advised him not to spoil his political future by making a hasty decision (of quitting the BJP). He will not quit the BJP,” Ashok said. He defended the BJP’s Operation Lotus as it was inevitable for the saffron party after it emerged as the single largest party in 2018 but fell short of a majority. The Congress, however, cannot justify its Operation Hasta as it has a comfortable majority in the Assembly, he added.

