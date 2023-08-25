Home States Karnataka

Jilted lover slits girl’s throat near police station in Dakshina Kannada

Murder shocks Puttur town in DK, 18-year-old Gauri and Padmaraj had split up recently 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: An 18-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by a jilted lover in broad daylight near Puttur women’s police station in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Gauri, a resident of Alike village in Bantwal taluk. SP C B Ryshyanth said prima facie it appears that the accused Padmaraj (23), who works as a driver of an earthmover, was in a relationship with Gauri who worked at a fancy store in Puttur town.

On Thursday, Gauri was at her workplace when the accused called her out for a chat. Soon, the discussion turned into a heated argument. Padmaraj, who left the spot in a huff, returned after a while and allegedly slit her throat with a knife that he had brought with him.

The SP said they had broken up recently and Padmaraj might have attacked Gauri as she had threatened to lodge a police complaint against him when he harassed her to get into a relationship again.

An injured Gauri was first rushed to the general hospital in Puttur. She died while she was being shifted to another hospital in Mangaluru. The SP said the accused slit her throat 3-4 times. The accused was arrested later. The SP said they have information that Gauri had earlier lodged a police complaint against Padmaraj over harassment and they are verifying it.

