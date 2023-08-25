Karnataka Education Authority puts off PGCET, students relieved

Sunil Patil By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has postponed PGCET 2023, earlier scheduled for September 9 and 10. On August 7, The New Indian Express had carried a detailed report on how students aspiring to enrol for postgraduate courses this academic year were stressed as KEA had announced it would conduct the entrance exam two months in advance.

Students who want to join PG courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Architecture (M.Arch), Master in Technology (M.Tech) and Master of Engineering (ME) under government quota seats have to write the PGCET exam. In its notification dated August 4, KEA had announced that PGCET would be held on September 9 and 10, which is two months ahead compared to the previous year’s schedule.

Students preparing for the test were facing a dilemma as they had very little preparation time. BBA, BCA and other undergraduate students will be doing viva and project report presentations in the first week of September. Also, some universities had informed students that 6th semester examinations of UG courses will be tentatively held in September. Thus, students who wanted to appear for the PGCET were confused about whether to prepare for their project report, final semester examination or PGCET.

TNIE had carried a detailed report about how students preparing for UG final semester and PGCET were facing problems due to lack of time.

The KEA, in its press note dated August 23, informed that PGCET had been postponed, keeping the interest of students in mind, as a few universities had scheduled final semester examinations in September. It added that the revised PGCET schedule will be published in due course on its official website.

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has postponed PGCET 2023, earlier scheduled for September 9 and 10. On August 7, The New Indian Express had carried a detailed report on how students aspiring to enrol for postgraduate courses this academic year were stressed as KEA had announced it would conduct the entrance exam two months in advance. Students who want to join PG courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Architecture (M.Arch), Master in Technology (M.Tech) and Master of Engineering (ME) under government quota seats have to write the PGCET exam. In its notification dated August 4, KEA had announced that PGCET would be held on September 9 and 10, which is two months ahead compared to the previous year’s schedule. Students preparing for the test were facing a dilemma as they had very little preparation time. BBA, BCA and other undergraduate students will be doing viva and project report presentations in the first week of September. Also, some universities had informed students that 6th semester examinations of UG courses will be tentatively held in September. Thus, students who wanted to appear for the PGCET were confused about whether to prepare for their project report, final semester examination or PGCET.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); TNIE had carried a detailed report about how students preparing for UG final semester and PGCET were facing problems due to lack of time. The KEA, in its press note dated August 23, informed that PGCET had been postponed, keeping the interest of students in mind, as a few universities had scheduled final semester examinations in September. It added that the revised PGCET schedule will be published in due course on its official website.