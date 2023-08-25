Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Education Authority puts off PGCET, students relieved

TNIE had carried a detailed report about how students preparing for UG final semester and PGCET were facing problems due to lack of time. 

Published: 25th August 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Students, exams, classes, education

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sunil Patil
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Karnataka Education Authority (KEA) has postponed PGCET 2023, earlier scheduled for September 9 and 10. On August 7, The New Indian Express had carried a detailed report on how students aspiring to enrol for postgraduate courses this academic year were stressed as KEA had announced it would conduct the entrance exam two months in advance.

Students who want to join PG courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Architecture (M.Arch), Master in Technology (M.Tech) and Master of Engineering (ME) under government quota seats have to write the PGCET exam. In its notification dated August 4, KEA had announced that PGCET would be held on September 9 and 10, which is two months ahead compared to the previous year’s schedule. 

Students preparing for the test were facing a dilemma as they had very little preparation time. BBA, BCA and other undergraduate students will be doing viva and project report presentations in the first week of September. Also, some universities had informed students that 6th semester examinations of UG courses will be tentatively held in September. Thus, students who wanted to appear for the PGCET were confused about whether to prepare for their project report, final semester examination or PGCET.

TNIE had carried a detailed report about how students preparing for UG final semester and PGCET were facing problems due to lack of time.

The KEA, in its press note dated August 23, informed that PGCET had been postponed, keeping the interest of students in mind, as a few universities had scheduled final semester examinations in September.  It added that the revised PGCET schedule will be published in due course on its official website.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Education Authority PGCET 2023

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp