Karnataka High Court adjourns hearing of Sowmya Reddy’s plea 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by Congress’ defeated candidate Sowmya Reddy questioning the election of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA CK Ramamurthy from Jayanagar constituency in the May 10 Assembly elections, to September 7.

Justice S Rachaiah adjourned the hearing after hearing the petition filed by Sowmya questioning the election of her rival candidate Ramamurthy on the grounds of alleged irregularities in the process of counting of votes held on May 13 this year.

On August 1, the court issued a summons to Ramamurthy. Pointing out the alleged procedural lapses in the counting of votes, the petitioner stated that 540 votes were cast by absentee voters who were senior citizens, and persons with disabilities. The Returning Officer, however, did not disclose the number of voters accepted, rejected and those which were received within the limitation period, as specified in Rule 27C of the Conduct of Election Rules, the petitioner alleged.

Therefore, it is a clear violation of the provisions of the Representation of People Act and the same has affected the result of the election of Ramamurthy, the petitioner alleged, while also pointing out other lapses in postal ballot counting.

