PM Modi to meet ISRO scientists in Bengaluru to congratulate Chandrayaan 3 success 

BJP will try to make the most of Modi’s visit to Karnataka, first time after the May 10 Assembly elections.

Representational image: ISRO employees watch the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon at ISRO's facility, in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Aug 23, 2023.

Representational image: ISRO employees watch the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the surface of the moon at ISRO's facility, in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru from Johannesburg, where he is taking part in the Brics summit, on Saturday morning to congratulate ISRO scientists on achieving Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing on the Moon.

On Wednesday, he spoke to ISRO Chairman S Somnath over phone and congratulated him.
Modi will hold a meeting with the scientists led by the ISRO chairman at MOX-2, ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network) facility at Peenya between 7 am and 8 am. Besides honouring the scientists, he will discuss ISRO’s future endeavours and take stock of the situation of Chandrayaan 3. 

BJP will try to make the most of Modi’s visit to Karnataka, first time after the May 10 Assembly elections. A large number of party workers will be mobilised for the PM’s event, sources said. BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh has given instructions to party leaders in this regard.

After landing at HAL Airport around 5.55am, Modi will rest for a while and address a public gathering, including BJP workers, before leaving for the ISRO facility. On his way, he is likely to take part in a roadshow at Peenya.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, former minister R Ashoka and Dasarahalli BJP MLA Muniraju visited the venue at Peenya on Thursday evening. They held discussions with the officers and supervised the preparations made for the PM’s visit.

