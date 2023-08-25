Scientists from Gadag and Shivamogga part of Chandrayaan-3 mission

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: When the entire country sang praises and rejoiced over the success of Chandrayaan-3, Shivamogga city puffed up with extra pride as it is home to C Ramu, the Deputy Project Director (DPD) of the Propulsion System, Propulsion Module. Ramu said to TNIE that it was a moment to cherish for a lifetime and was proud to be part of the Chandrayaan-3, a successful mission to the moon.

Ramu did his primary education at RC school in the city. He did his Mechanical Engineering course at Jawaharlal Nehru National College of Engineering. Later, he did his MS in Aerospace Engineering from IISc, Bengaluru. He joined ISRO in the year 2004 and is presently working as a scientist/ engineer in the Liquid Propulsion System Centre, Bengaluru.

Gadag: The mission also has a Gadag connection. One of the lunar mission’s scientists is a native of Gadag. Sudhindra Bindagi, who joined ISRO in 1986, retired only last month. He is said to be one the main engineers behind the success of Chandrayaan -3. An alumnus of VDS Boys High School in Gadag, the scientist had a video conference session with the students of his alma mater on Thursday. Bindagi completed his primary education in Kannada medium in Gadag. His photographs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have gone viral on social media platforms. Bindagi, a resident of Veeranarayana Temple area in Gadag, completed his B.Tech from Surathkal Engineering College. He worked as a satellite thermal designer in 1992 and as a project manager for communication satellite INSAT-LE.

