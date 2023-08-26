Modi as third-time PM: BJP plans intense voter awareness campaign in Karnataka  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje here on Friday said BJP will launch ‘Matadarara Chetana Mahabhiyana’ (Voter Awareness Campaign) from September 1 till September 10 to create awareness among voters on the revision of the electoral list ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“Voters have a lot of faith in the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. That is why the NDA government has been brought to power in the last two Lok Sabha elections with an absolute majority. Modi will once again lead the country by achieving a historic victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” she said at the party office.

On September 17, party workers will do door-to-door campaigns to appeal to voters to get their names checked in the revised electoral list, she added. The party will also take up updating the registration of new voters and revision of the voter list in over 58,000 booths across the state.

A team including Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLA Arvind Bellad, former MLA P Rajeev, state executive committee member Vivek Reddy and leader Lokesh Bijawara will take up the campaign.

At the district and assembly constituency level, ‘Shakti Kendras’ will be created at party offices and a three-member committee formed to steer the campaign with the appointment of booth-level agents. A workshop will also be organised for them, she said.

She said MPs, MLAs and office-bearers should be in constant touch with the booth-level officers appointed by the Election Commission of India and register their complaints. Two BJP workers with technical expertise will be appointed at Shakti Kendras. Karandlaje alleged, “The Siddaramaiah government is collecting money from street vendors and small shop owners for guarantee schemes at Rs 15,000 per month. If this continues, shop owners will all leave Bengaluru.” She claimed that a delegation of shop owners met her recently.

