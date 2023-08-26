Home States Karnataka

‘PM Modi’s visit to greet ISRO team, not for politics’  

It is Modi’s first visit to Bengaluru after BJP’s defeat in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Published: 26th August 2023 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit ISRO’s MOX-2, ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network) facility, in Peenya on Saturday morning, and congratulate the team of scientists, headed by ISRO Chairman S Somanath, for the successful landing of the Vikram lander on the lunar surface, as part of Chandrayaan 3 mission.

He will arrive at HAL Airport at 5.55 a.m., with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and CM Siddaramaiah likely to be guests for the PM’s programme as per protocol. 

BJP sources informed TNIE that the PM’s visit has nothing to do with the party, as there will be no programmes to that effect, and even the roadshow that was planned has been cancelled. But party workers are likely to gather in large numbers at HAL and also at Jalahalli Cross to greet the PM, as he passes through these locations.   

Besides honouring scientists, Modi will hold a discussion with them between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., before leaving for the national capital. It, however, remains unclear whether the PM will meet BJP functionaries amidst his tight schedule.

“The success of Chandrayaan 3 has increased respect for our country. The PM encouraged the scientists, besides contributing funds and extending cooperation, which helped reach the goal quickly,” remarked Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje. 

It is Modi’s first visit to Bengaluru after BJP’s defeat in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka. He had campaigned extensively in Bengaluru on May 6 and May 7. 

No man’s zone

Bengaluru City Police have made elaborate security arrangements, The PM will be stopping at two places for a few minutes at Systems Circle and Jalahalli Circle. Towards ISRO’s ISTRAC, it’s a complete no man’s zone where no one will be allowed. There will be a special enclosure at both circles, a senior police officer informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi ISRO S Somanath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp