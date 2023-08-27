BJP netas fire at congress from behind barricades

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leaders, including RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge, took a dig at BJP leaders for standing along with the public behind the security barricade to greet PM Narendra Modi while he was on the way to the ISRO office in Bengaluru to felicitate the scientists for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

The BJP leaders are in a pitiable condition as they tried hard to draw the PM’s attention while standing outside the barricade, Priyank said. The Congress tweeted a photograph of Kateel and former ministers R Ashoka, Muniratna, and K Gopalaiah, and others standing with the public waving at Modi as his motorcade passed by.

“Their leadership quality was on display as they stood outside the barricade and tried hard to draw the PM’s attention. I don’t think the PM even identifies them,” Kharge said.“If the party high command has such a disdain for BJP state leaders, is it possible for them to appoint a Leader of Opposition?” the Congress leader questioned referring to BJP’s failure to appoint the LOP in Karnataka Assembly.

Priyank and Congress leader Ramesh Babu said senior BJP leaders standing behind the barricade to greet Modi is an insult to the people who voted for those leaders and to all Kannadigas. The BJP leaders, including BJP General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh, hit back saying it shows the fairness of PMO and humility of BJP Karnataka leaders.

“As usual, the troll party — Indian National Congress — has commented on BJP Karnataka leaders. Nothing unusual, elitist, dynastic and a party of false egos can only stoop low,” the BJP leader said. “Here is a State Government where the DyCM and CM are in competition as to who will be the first to felicitate and cannot coordinate among themselves. Their party turning into a troll party is very natural. Grow up at least a little,” he said.

Santosh further said that the Prime Minister’s Office had requested the Chief Minister and other dignitaries not be present at the airport at such early hours.

