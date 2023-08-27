CJI Chandrachud bats for gender sensitisation, inclusivity in legal profession

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday advocated digitisation, gender sensitisation and inclusivity in the legal profession. He was speaking at the 31st annual convocation of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru (NLSIU).

The CJI said, “As lawyers, we are aware of society and the injustices in it. Our duty to uphold constitutional values is higher than that of other citizens.” He recalled an incident where a young student who began his internship at a law firm was asked by his supervisor to which caste he belonged. Later, the student was asked not to come back the next day. “This incident shows some lawyers are violating the law and not upholding constitutional values,” he added.

Exhorting the new batch of graduates that much has to be done for India’s legal system, Justice Chandrachud said, “For judges and lawyers to not do anything at this point is unacceptable. Making the legal profession inclusive is important.”

Referring to inclusivity, he said workplaces should be made more accessible and conducive for women. There have been several instances where his female judicial clerks would call up and say “I have menstrual cramps, can I work from home today?” and he would oblige.

Stating that the Supreme Court has installed sanitary napkin dispensers in women’s washrooms on its premises, he said, “If we are to make our institutions equal opportunity workplaces, these conversations have to take place.”

Speaking about the recent handbook released by the SC to combat gender stereotypes and sensitise judges, Justice Chandrachud said, “We have attempted to sensitise our judges on why words such as chaste women, housewife and ravished are no longer passable in modern India.”

Welcoming the graduates to the legal profession, the CJI said, “We are driven by your aspirations for New India and one must never forget their roots.”

