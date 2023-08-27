Home States Karnataka

Congress, BJP trying to take credit for Chandrayaan: HD Kumaraswamy

The former CM said JDS will field candidates in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in 2024 and ruled out any possibility of pre-or post-poll alliance with any party.

Published: 27th August 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy addresses the media in Bengaluru on Tuesday

​​JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress for competing with each other to take credit for the success of Chandrayaan-3.Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of the Moon mission.

Hitting out at the Congress government in the state for releasing Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu when Karnataka itself was facing a poor southwest monsoon season, the senior JDS leader said the government had failed to protect the interests of Karnataka farmers. “I had decided not to criticise the government for a week as Congress leaders were busy making statements on Chandrayaan-3,” he quipped.

The former CM said JDS will field candidates in all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in 2024 and ruled out any possibility of pre-or post-poll alliance with any party. On his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Kumaraswamy said, “I have asked Nikhil to concentrate on movies.”On JDS legislators and leaders planning to switch to other parties, he said, “I can’t restrict any MLA from quitting the party. It is their choice.”

