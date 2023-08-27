DK Shivakumar, BJP MLA share dais, listen to woes of residents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekhar came together on the dais once again on Saturday to listen to issues of apartment dwellers of the constituency. After listening to complaints from residents of Hemmigepura, Shivakumar said Somashekhar asked him to solve the problem of his constituency first. “I have brought government officials to solve the problems. I will listen to your problems,” he said.

The residents had requested the MLA to ensure proper roads, smooth traffic, efficient garbage disposal and a government hospital among others. The meeting was organised to address these demands. “BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has promised to do this work first. Officials from all departments, including water supply and corporation, have come and they will solve your problems,” Shivakumar said.

The DyCM lauded the efforts of apartment associations and communities in Uttarahalli and surrounding areas by honestly paying their taxes. On residents of Banashankari 6th Stage complained about the wet waste processing unit in the area, the minister said he would look into the matter.

Speaking on his equation with Somashekhar, Shivakumar said, “Our friendship is 35 years old. It has borne fruit now. The feeling is that it should not be left for someone else to pluck and eat the fruits.”

“I have not been able to go to Kanakapura. But Somashekhar has dragged me to your area twice. We are also concerned about your problem. You did not support Congress in this election. You should support Congress in this constituency in the next election,” he said.

