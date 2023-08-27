Hebbar, Renukacharya meet Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the BJP state leadership is putting all efforts to retain its legislators and leaders in its fold, former ministers Shivaram Hebbar, who is MLA from Yellapur, and MP Renukacharya met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday. There are murmurs in political corridors of the Congress indulging in ‘Operation Hasta’ to poach Opposition leaders. Hebbar, who has clarified that he will never quit the BJP, met Siddaramaiah on Friday evening and held discussions for more than an hour. Former minister and BJP MLA from Yeshwantpur ST Somashekar had met Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, Renukacharya, an aide of former CM BS Yediyurappa, called on Siddaramaiah on Friday. On Saturday, Renukacharya called the state BJP a ship without a rudder as the top brass is yet to appoint the Leader of the Opposition and a new party state chief. Meanwhile, rumours circulated of former CM and Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar receiving a phone call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a bid to convince him to return to the BJP. Senior BJP leader CT Ravi said that those who quit the party would have to face the consequences. “They should be aware that they will have to sit in the last bench if they join the Congress as indicated by their president,” he quipped.

