Bride spots BF during wedding, refuses to tie knot with groom

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  In a peculiar incident, a bride made a volte-face by refusing to get the ‘mangalasutra’ tied by the bridegroom at her wedding at Kolala town in Koratagere on Sunday. The bride is said to be in love with another man, who was also present at the wedding.

The girl’s sudden move shocked the guests present at the wedding, besides the groom, his family, relatives and friends. A complaint was lodged with the police, who intervened and convinced the groom not to insist on going ahead with the marriage against the wishes of the bride.

The bride is said to be in love with a boy for some years against the wishes of her family members.
But she was engaged to the groom - Venkatesh of Doddaballapura - three months ago. 
Everything seemed to be going well and the wedding reception too went off smoothly on Saturday evening.

But when the ‘muhurtham’ time arrived, the bride suddenly changed her mind after spotting her boyfriend at the venue, according to sources. Sources said the family members have now agreed to decide on another date for the wedding. Both families had invested heavily in arranging the wedding ceremony, which has gone to waste.

