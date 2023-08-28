Ex-corporators question Palike ward bifurcation in Bengaluru

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former BJP and Congress corporators are not happy with the draft bifurcation of wards from 198 to 225, released by the state government. They also wondered if the corporation elections will be held anytime soon, especially when the 2024 parliamentary elections are round the corner.

Former corporators pointed out that ward bifurcation does not have much impact on the 100 wards in old Bengaluru limits, but it does have an impact on those on the city outskirts where there are high-rise structures and expansion continues to take place.

A former Congress corporator said, “My fellow corporators from the party say that due to ward bifurcation, there are little changes in ward boundaries, but in the case of my ward, there is a huge difference. As per the new survey map, a large apartment complex has also been divided into two wards. Such a division will only create more confusion.”

To address this issue and keep voters in good books, former corporators and party workers are conducting field exercises on behalf of citizens. They are also helping residents with required documents to strengthen their case while filing complaints or listing their suggestions before the additional chief secretary, Urban Development Department office, in Vidhana Soudha.

A former BJP corporator said the bifurcation has been done as per the 2011 census report and not the 2023 census report. Hence, there is a large imbalance on the ground. “If the government’s calculation of 40,000 population in each ward is followed, then over 500 wards will be needed. The basis of the bifurcation is not correct and will create even more confusion.”

Another BJP corporator said with the bifurcation, there is a difference of 4,000 voters and it is a clear sign of political tactic by the ruling government. The corporators said corporation elections were not held in 1978- 83, then in 2006- 2010 and now from 2020. “Elections cannot be held till 2024 as parliamentary elections are round the corner.

Congress does not have finances for administration, let alone elections, and BJP which has 17 MLAs also cannot risk it,” said a former Congress corporator. An official from the UDD office said objections are being received, but not in a large number as the government has insisted on handwritten and physical submission. The assessment of applications is yet to start.

