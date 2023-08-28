Karnataka: Siddaramaiah government completes 100 days

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress government completed 100 days on Sunday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government is taking the path of equality. The government that was formed with a desire to reach the last person of society is celebrating its centenary, he added.

Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar and eight ministers took oath on May 20. The chief minister, in a series of posts on X, stated, “In the last assembly elections, the voters of our state placed their trust and confidence in us. We won 135 seats forming a strong secure government with a full majority. We are making good use of this opportunity and trying to work for people, making sincere efforts to fulfil their expectations.”

The CM said that along with the implementation of guarantees and development projects, his government is leading the country on the path of equality shown by philosophers like Buddha, Basava, Ambedkar, Kuvempu, Kanakadasa, Narayana Guru and others. “Our journey has started with the hope of reaching the people at the fringes of the society through government programs,” he posted.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the last 100 days have been fruitful as the government’s pro-people works are visible through their five guarantee schemes. He told reporters that the government has hit a century and is counting. He said, “Women are travelling free of cost, over 1.10 crore women heads of families will get Rs 2,000 per month from August 30 as the government is launching Gruha Lakshmi scheme, 1.41 crore people are getting free power up to 200 units, 1.36 crore people are getting free rice and by December, the unemployed youth will get their allowance.”

