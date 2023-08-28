Home States Karnataka

Mother of rape, murder victim in Dharmasthala seeks meeting with PM Modi

Addressing a massive protest organised by the BJP under MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Kusumavathi demanded a thorough probe into the case in Belthangady on Sunday.

Published: 28th August 2023

Image used for representational purposes only. (AFP)

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Kusumavathi, mother of Sowjanya urged Dakshina Kannada MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel to facilitate her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking justice for her daughter who was allegedly raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village.

Addressing a massive protest organised by the BJP under MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Kusumavathi demanded a thorough probe into the case in Belthangady on Sunday. She expressed disappointment that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel did not raise his voice in getting justice for her daughter for 11 long years. 

“Now the MP has raised his voice in favour of my daughter. I urge leaders who have gathered here to help us get justice for my daughter. Help me meet Prime Minister Modi,” she requested the MP. “Dheeraj Kella, Mallik Jain, Uday Jain, and Veerendra Heggade’s brother’s son Nischal Jain raped my daughter,” she alleged further.

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel addressing the protest said that it was the BJP government that handed over the case to the CID within 12 days of the crime. Thousands of people had gathered near Annappa Swamy hill and tight police security was in place when Sowjanya’s family arrived at the Padayatra. 

