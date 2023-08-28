Home States Karnataka

Rainfall forecast in Karnataka over next two days

Along with rain, the IMD officials also issued a thunderstorm warning over parts of south interior Karnataka for the next two days, coupled with rainfall.

Published: 28th August 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

heavy rainfall image

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast rain and thundershowers over most parts of Karnataka for the next two days. As per the officials, the southwest monsoon is weak over coastal Karnataka and normal over interior Karnataka. The IMD also recorded rainfall over a few places in the state till 8 a.m. on August 27. 

As per records, Sindhanur in Raichur district recorded 5cms rainfall, Gubbi and Chikkanahalli in Tumakuru recorded 3cms each; Bevoor and Yelburga (both in Koppal), Kawadimatti (in Yadgir), Hoskote (in Bengaluru Rural), Sringeri (in Chikkamagaluru), Bellur (in Mandya) and Davanagere recorded 2cms each.

Also, Kuknoor, Munirabad (both in Koppal), Raichur and Deodurg (in Raichur), Shorapur (in Yadgir), Channagiri (in Davangere), Shivamogga, Kadur and Kottur recorded 1cms rainfall each. 
Along with rain, the IMD officials also issued a thunderstorm warning over parts of south interior Karnataka for the next two days, coupled with rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD Karnataka thunderstorm Rainfall

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp