Rainfall forecast in Karnataka over next two days

BENGALURU: Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast rain and thundershowers over most parts of Karnataka for the next two days. As per the officials, the southwest monsoon is weak over coastal Karnataka and normal over interior Karnataka. The IMD also recorded rainfall over a few places in the state till 8 a.m. on August 27.

As per records, Sindhanur in Raichur district recorded 5cms rainfall, Gubbi and Chikkanahalli in Tumakuru recorded 3cms each; Bevoor and Yelburga (both in Koppal), Kawadimatti (in Yadgir), Hoskote (in Bengaluru Rural), Sringeri (in Chikkamagaluru), Bellur (in Mandya) and Davanagere recorded 2cms each.

Also, Kuknoor, Munirabad (both in Koppal), Raichur and Deodurg (in Raichur), Shorapur (in Yadgir), Channagiri (in Davangere), Shivamogga, Kadur and Kottur recorded 1cms rainfall each.

Along with rain, the IMD officials also issued a thunderstorm warning over parts of south interior Karnataka for the next two days, coupled with rainfall.

