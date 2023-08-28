Two Karnataka teachers to get national award

By Express News Service

SIRSI/BAGALKOT: Sapna Srishail Anigol is elated, and so are her school management and students, as she has been selected for the national award for the best teacher by the Union Government.

A highly qualified professional with an M.Sc. and B.Ed. degree, Sapna has been passionately educating students for 19 years at SCP High School, in KLE Institute in Mahalingapur town of Bagalkot. She has consistently embraced innovative teaching methods by introducing smart classrooms, educational apps, and computers to effectively impart knowledge. She has already won the best teacher award given by the State government in 2021.

Her tireless dedication and dynamic teaching style have earned her the affection and admiration of thousands of students. Parameshwar Bhagwat, a teacher from Marikamba Government High School, was also selected for the national award for teachers in 2023. The award is a recognition of the unique methods he adopted to teach children.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, a group of teachers led by their colleague Narasimha Parameshwar Bhagwat introduced a unique method to educate their pupils using theatre. Students were taught by converting their texts into dramas. “The idea was to make the students understand concepts quickly. I involved all the teachers and formed a troupe called ‘Guru Balaga’. This was called as Pata Nataka (syllabus plays). This method is quite helpful than the classroom approach,” he told TNIE.

“I am a teacher of Kannada language and Literature. who is not connected with science. Today a drama written and directed by me has won the national award. The story of a vaccine (Ondu Lasike Kathe in Kannada) has won the national award- the best script in the Zonal level; and Best Director award in the national level,” he said. Sources said the award will be presented by the President of India on September 5, which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The award consists of Rs. 50,000 cash, a citation and a medal.

SIRSI/BAGALKOT: Sapna Srishail Anigol is elated, and so are her school management and students, as she has been selected for the national award for the best teacher by the Union Government. A highly qualified professional with an M.Sc. and B.Ed. degree, Sapna has been passionately educating students for 19 years at SCP High School, in KLE Institute in Mahalingapur town of Bagalkot. She has consistently embraced innovative teaching methods by introducing smart classrooms, educational apps, and computers to effectively impart knowledge. She has already won the best teacher award given by the State government in 2021. Her tireless dedication and dynamic teaching style have earned her the affection and admiration of thousands of students. Parameshwar Bhagwat, a teacher from Marikamba Government High School, was also selected for the national award for teachers in 2023. The award is a recognition of the unique methods he adopted to teach children.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the Covid-19 lockdown, a group of teachers led by their colleague Narasimha Parameshwar Bhagwat introduced a unique method to educate their pupils using theatre. Students were taught by converting their texts into dramas. “The idea was to make the students understand concepts quickly. I involved all the teachers and formed a troupe called ‘Guru Balaga’. This was called as Pata Nataka (syllabus plays). This method is quite helpful than the classroom approach,” he told TNIE. “I am a teacher of Kannada language and Literature. who is not connected with science. Today a drama written and directed by me has won the national award. The story of a vaccine (Ondu Lasike Kathe in Kannada) has won the national award- the best script in the Zonal level; and Best Director award in the national level,” he said. Sources said the award will be presented by the President of India on September 5, which is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. The award consists of Rs. 50,000 cash, a citation and a medal.