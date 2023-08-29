JDS to hold rally in Bengaluru on Sept 10

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Monday said that a convention of party workers will be held in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds on September 10. Speaking to reporters here, Gowda reiterated that none of the 19 JDS MLAs will leave the party. This comes amid reports of the Congress in Karnataka trying to “poach” legislators and leaders of Opposition BJP and JDS.

Gowda said close to 20,000 JDS workers from across Karnataka will take part in the rally. Gowda appealed to the workers not to let him down as he has been working tirelessly to organise the party even at the age of 91. “Many such rallies will be organised... I have resolved to save our regional party amidst the national parties — Congress and BJP,” he added. Gowda also hinted at contesting the 2024 LS polls. He clarified that the JDS will not tie up with any party.

Core committee

A core committee has been formed under the chairmanship of former minister and Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda that will go on a statewide tour from September 1. The committee will submit a report to the party leadership following which a decision will be taken on the candidates for the LS polls, Gowda said, adding that his son and former CM HD Kumaraswamy will lead the party in the polls.

“There is a discussion about delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies. We were not bothered. We are preparing for local body elections, including BBMP, under the chairmanship of GT Devegowda. No MLA will leave the party. All this is just speculation. If someone says that one of the leaders is quitting we will set it right. Don’t spread such speculative news. Let this regional party survive,” he told the media.

Gowda warned the ruling Congress to be wary of HD Kumaraswamy as he has documents to prove the scams committed by leaders of the Grand Old Party. “I am sitting at home and watching everything. I know about the pen drive controversy. He (HDK) does not talk without any proof. I will speak about it in the coming days,” the former PM said.

He also alleged that the State Government favours land mafia who have encroached 38,947 acres of land in Bengaluru. He also took a dig at DyCM DK Shivakumar for the proposal to shift the medical college from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science (RGUHS) campus at Ramanagara to Kanakapura. “I have no objection in establishing a separate university in Kanakapura... but it was first proposed to be constructed in Ramanagara,” he added.

