Karnataka: Hoarding led to dip in indian made liquor sales, but revenue still up

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state excise department has rubbished reports in a section of media regarding an alleged dip in sales of Indian Made Liquor (IML) post the Budget on July 7. On the contrary, the department collected Rs 13,515 crore in revenue between April 1 and August 27, 2023, as against Rs 11,887 crore during the period last year, marking a 13.70 per cent growth in revenue comparatively.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced a 20 per cent hike in AED (Additional Excise Duty) on all 18 slabs of IML, and 10 per cent hike in beer in the budget. He set the revenue target for state excise at Rs 36,000 crore for 2023-24, up from Rs 32,000 crore announced by former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in February this year.

There was a shortfall in revenue soon after the Budget because of “hoarding” by the licensees, said informed sources.

“The excise licensees had hoarded extra IML in July because of the perceived increase in AED in the Budget, which led to a shortfall in sales in August,” said official sources.

“Between July 7 and 19 (the last date on which IML was sold at pre-Budget prices), excise licensees in the state had picked up an additional 10 lakh case boxes (CBs) to avoid paying extra amount on IML post the increase in Maximum Retail Price (MRP). It’s a normal practice before the Budget every year, especially when speculation is high on increase in AED. Because of additional stocks picked up in July, there was a shortfall of 3-4 lakh CBs in August,” said an official who didn’t wish to be named.

He added that between August 1 and 27 this year, the Karnataka State Beverages Corporation Limited (KSBCL) sold 42.25 lakh CBs to licensees through excise permits, in comparison to 45.16 lakh CBs during the corresponding period last year, marking a shortfall of 2.91 lakh CBs. “But now sales have picked up,” said sources. One CB contains 8.64 litre IML.

Revised prices

The revised prices of IML in the state, including beer, came into effect from July 20 under the Karnataka Excise (Excise and Duties) (Amendment) Rules, 2023.IML in Karnataka is priced and taxed according to its slab. There are 18 excise slabs, with the cheapest alcohol falling in the first slab and the most expensive IML in the 18th slab. Out of the 18, the second slab alone contributes over 55 per cent to excise revenue.

