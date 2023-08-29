KPCC revamp likely in Sept to face LS polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress in Karnataka is all set to take a slew of measures to strengthen its base across the state. As part of it, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is expected to be reorganised in September. The party's high command is likely to give more responsibility to those leaders who are not part of the Siddaramaiah Cabinet to ensure that they set aside more time towards party-building activities.

The Congress government in Karnataka recently completed 100 days in office and is riding high with the implementation of the guarantee schemes. Now, it wants to take the success of the schemes to the people ahead of the General Elections. Several KPCC office-bearers are now MLAs and some even ministers, including district ministers.

“Ministers will be over-burdened with additional party work as they are also holding various posts in the party. Also, we need people who can focus more on the party,” a senior Congress leader told TNIE.

Another factor is that Karnataka, apart from the LS polls, will also witness elections to the BBMP and panchayats. “We need individuals who can focus solely on party-building activities. Ministers won’t be able to do that,” the leader added.

One of the KPCC working presidents Saleem Ahmed said, “We are hoping that it (restructuring) will be done by the first week of September.” Congress sources said that the KPCC is likely to continue having 5 working presidents. Presently, three working- presidents Ramalinga Reddy, Eshwar Khandre and Satish Jarkiholi are ministers.

This apart, MB Patil and Dr G Parameshwara head the KPCC campaigning and KPCC manifesto committees which are crucial for the party to win at least 20 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar, CM Siddaramaiah along with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala will meet soon to finalise the candidates. The top brass, however, has clarified that Shivakumar will remain as KPCC chief at least for the next one year.

