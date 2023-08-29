Home States Karnataka

'Only court can order fresh probe in Soujanya murder case': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

“What remains after a CBI probe? The question of the state government’s stand does not arise,” he told reporters. He said that those demanding a re-investigation can appeal to the court.

Published: 29th August 2023 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By BR Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: After the CBI has given a clean chit to the accused in the Sowjanya rape and murder case, only the court can order a reinvestigation, Home Minister G Parameshwara said here on Monday. Parameshwara was visiting Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami at Kodimutt in Arasikere taluk with his family. 

“What remains after a CBI probe? The question of the state government’s stand does not arise,” he told reporters. He said that those demanding a re-investigation can appeal to the court. CM Siddaramaiah had, during his visit to Dakshina Kannada recently, said the government may reconsider the demand of those protesting over the issue. Members from progressive unions and leaders of political parties have alleged that the CBI failed to find the real accused, and the lone accused, Santosh Rao, was acquitted in June this year. 

Dr D Veerendra Heggade, dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, had recently written to the CM to come up with a solution as a section of society and political parties were targeting the holy place. Heggade had also written that Sri Kshetra would abide by any decision of the government. 

In 2012, 17-year-old Sowjanya had allegedly been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered on the outskirts of Dharmasthala, while returning home from college. The then government had referred the case to the CBI.

Asked about guarantee schemes hampering development, Parameshwara said they would have no impact.  
On the BJP’s allegations that the state government had diverted Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan grants for the guarantee schemes, he said SC/STs also come under these schemes, and there is no harm in using SCP/TSP grants. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sowjanya Sowjanya murder G Parameshwara CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp