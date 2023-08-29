'Only court can order fresh probe in Soujanya murder case': Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara

BR Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HASSAN: After the CBI has given a clean chit to the accused in the Sowjanya rape and murder case, only the court can order a reinvestigation, Home Minister G Parameshwara said here on Monday. Parameshwara was visiting Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami at Kodimutt in Arasikere taluk with his family.

“What remains after a CBI probe? The question of the state government’s stand does not arise,” he told reporters. He said that those demanding a re-investigation can appeal to the court. CM Siddaramaiah had, during his visit to Dakshina Kannada recently, said the government may reconsider the demand of those protesting over the issue. Members from progressive unions and leaders of political parties have alleged that the CBI failed to find the real accused, and the lone accused, Santosh Rao, was acquitted in June this year.

Dr D Veerendra Heggade, dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, had recently written to the CM to come up with a solution as a section of society and political parties were targeting the holy place. Heggade had also written that Sri Kshetra would abide by any decision of the government.

In 2012, 17-year-old Sowjanya had allegedly been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered on the outskirts of Dharmasthala, while returning home from college. The then government had referred the case to the CBI.

Asked about guarantee schemes hampering development, Parameshwara said they would have no impact.

On the BJP’s allegations that the state government had diverted Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan grants for the guarantee schemes, he said SC/STs also come under these schemes, and there is no harm in using SCP/TSP grants.

HASSAN: After the CBI has given a clean chit to the accused in the Sowjanya rape and murder case, only the court can order a reinvestigation, Home Minister G Parameshwara said here on Monday. Parameshwara was visiting Shivananda Shivayogi Rajendra Swami at Kodimutt in Arasikere taluk with his family. “What remains after a CBI probe? The question of the state government’s stand does not arise,” he told reporters. He said that those demanding a re-investigation can appeal to the court. CM Siddaramaiah had, during his visit to Dakshina Kannada recently, said the government may reconsider the demand of those protesting over the issue. Members from progressive unions and leaders of political parties have alleged that the CBI failed to find the real accused, and the lone accused, Santosh Rao, was acquitted in June this year. Dr D Veerendra Heggade, dharmadhikari of Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala, had recently written to the CM to come up with a solution as a section of society and political parties were targeting the holy place. Heggade had also written that Sri Kshetra would abide by any decision of the government. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 2012, 17-year-old Sowjanya had allegedly been kidnapped, sexually assaulted and murdered on the outskirts of Dharmasthala, while returning home from college. The then government had referred the case to the CBI. Asked about guarantee schemes hampering development, Parameshwara said they would have no impact. On the BJP’s allegations that the state government had diverted Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan grants for the guarantee schemes, he said SC/STs also come under these schemes, and there is no harm in using SCP/TSP grants.