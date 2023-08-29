‘Teaching Kannada must in madrasas’: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Minister for Minorities Welfare and Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan directed officials to teach all subjects, including Science, Mathematics, Kannada and English in the madrasas. Kannada must be compulsorily taught in the madrasas, he said, while chairing the progress review meeting of the Department of Minorities Welfare at the Directorate of Minorities Welfare on Monday.

A statement from the minister’s office said there are 1,265 madrasas registered with the Wakf Board and officials must take up teaching those subjects on a pilot basis to 5,000 children in 100 madrasas, and then

prepare a detailed proposal to extend the same to all the madrasas across the state from the next year.

The minister gave instructions to hike the incentive of Rs 20 lakh to those minority students who study abroad under the scheme of the Directorate of Minorities to Rs 30 lakh and increase incentive given to the minority students who secure admission in recognised institutions including IIT, NIT from the current Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, the statement added.

