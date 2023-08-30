A temple in Gadag where Muslims perform priestly duties

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Muslims have been performing priestly duties at Korikoppa Hanuman temple near Lakshmeshwar in Gadag district for the past 150 years. For, it is the special right bestowed upon them by their Hindu brothers in the past.

The uniqueness of this temple is Muslims enter the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and perform puja to the idol of Lord Hanuman. The elders of Korikoppa village allowed Muslims to conduct puja and other rituals at the temple since its inception to promote brotherhood and communal harmony. Hindus and Muslims have always peacefully coexisted at Korikoppa, which never witnessed any communal clash, according to the people of the village.

Earlier, there was a small Hanuman temple at the entrance to Konerikoppa, Kondikoppa and Korikoppa villages. Konerikoppa and Kondikoppa no longer exist as people of these villages migrated elsewhere due to the outbreak of plague and cholera in the past. When people from these villages migrated, a few Muslim families from nearby Putagoan Badni village continued to offer puja at the temple. Later, the temple was renovated and elders of Korikoppa village gave the responsibility of conducting pujas and other rituals to Muslims. This continues even today.

During Sharavana, all villagers, irrespective of their caste and creed, come together and perform homa, havana and bhajans at the temple. Old earthen pots, stone grinders and hagevus (traditional containers to store foodgrains and other items) can be seen on the temple premises. Eager to know Korikoppa’s past, people of the village have invited some historians to conduct a study there. The study may start in September.

‘Muslim families perform spl puja’

Mohammad Lakshmeshwar and Jinesh Jain from Lakshmeshwar taluk said, “This temple is unique because Muslims perform puja to Lord Hanuman. Although Hindus and Jains visit the temple, puja and aarathi are performed by Muslim families of Putgaon Badni village.”

PK Pujar from Lakshmeshwar said, “Korikoppa village which is on Adarakatti-Kondikoppa road, is known for communal harmony. Hundreds of people from surrounding villages and elsewhere visit the temple on Saturdays and Tuesdays.”

