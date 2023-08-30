BJP protests against Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There seems to be a split in BJP over the recent acquittal of accused Santosh Rao in the Soujanya rape and murder case. While BJP cadres are protesting against the acquittal, what is curious is that many within the party are criticising BJP sympathiser and Rajya Sabha member Veerendra Heggade, who is the Dharmadhikari of Dharmasthala.

In Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, massive protests have been held over the last few days against the acquittal. There seems to be a palpable anger in some quarters against Heggade’s family. Sources in BJP said they are not against the Dharmadhikari per se, and the protests are to insulate themselves before the coming elections.

Political analyst BS Murthy told TNIE, “Even during the elections we did not see such large crowds gathering in these small towns and locations. Here they are gathering to protest in such large numbers. Some gatherings are over 15,000-20,000. It is surprising as to why BJP is protesting ostensibly against a BJP leader.’’

While agitators have been protesting against the shoddy police investigation, the entire Sangh Parivar network seems to be activated in mobilising the people for these protests across important taluks in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The protesters have been led by Mahesh Shetty Thimmarodi, who has been urging the authorities to bring the real killers to book. Many in BJP are asking for a reinvestigation. On Saturday, the protests also reached Mumbai, where people of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada origin took to the streets.

Sources said that some supporters of the Dharmadhikari view the protests as a strategy to defame the religious leader. Recently, when Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara stated that there will be no reinvestigation into the case, he was lambasted. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, has said that he has written to the Centre to ensure that the case is reinvestigated.

