Cauvery water release: AAP holds round table meet, condemns Karnataka govt’s attitude  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a special round table meeting organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), it was resolved that Cauvery water should not be released to Tamil Nadu under any circumstances. In the ‘Namma Jala Nammadu’ meeting organised on Tuesday, representatives of several pro-farmer organisations, pro-Kannada struggle groups, irrigation experts, writers and thinkers took part.

It was resolved in the meeting to condemn the government’s attitude of betraying the farmers by diverting water to Tamil Nadu and the Cauvery Water Management Board’s direction to release 5,000 cusecs of water should not be followed, and it was decided to call farmers to protest if water is released again. Besides, the meeting urged the state government to take up the construction of the Mekedatu reservoir immediately.

“Due to the increase in population, the amount of drinking water fixed by the Supreme Court for Bengaluru should be revised to 30tmcft. The Union Government should immediately implement the water release parameters in the year of low rainfall and the Cauvery Authority should be constituted as an autonomous authority,” the meeting resolved.

