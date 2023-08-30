Home States Karnataka

Cauvery water release: Farmers stage protest in Mandya 

Police security has been enhanced at the KRS dam and across Mandya and Mysuru in the event of release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Published: 30th August 2023 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers block traffic along the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway against the CWRC order directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Tuesday | Ud

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers in Mandya staged a massive protest and even blocked the Mysuru-Bengaluru access controlled highway for a while a day after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee passed an interim order directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

The farmers by blindfolding themselves on Tuesday protested in front of the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation office near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya. A few  tried to block the highway.

Police security has been enhanced at the KRS dam and across Mandya and Mysuru in the event of release of water to Tamil Nadu. Sources said that irrigation officials are awaiting orders from the government and may release water after they get the order from the irrigation authorities in order to comply with the court orders.

The water-level in the KRS on Tueday stood at 101.78ft as against the maximum capacity of 124.8ft. In Kabini reservoir, the water-level was recorded at 2,273.77ft as against the maximum  2,284ft.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery water Krishnaraja Saga Cauvery Water Management Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp