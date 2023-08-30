Cauvery water release: Farmers stage protest in Mandya 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers in Mandya staged a massive protest and even blocked the Mysuru-Bengaluru access controlled highway for a while a day after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee passed an interim order directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

The farmers by blindfolding themselves on Tuesday protested in front of the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation office near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya. A few tried to block the highway.

Police security has been enhanced at the KRS dam and across Mandya and Mysuru in the event of release of water to Tamil Nadu. Sources said that irrigation officials are awaiting orders from the government and may release water after they get the order from the irrigation authorities in order to comply with the court orders.

The water-level in the KRS on Tueday stood at 101.78ft as against the maximum capacity of 124.8ft. In Kabini reservoir, the water-level was recorded at 2,273.77ft as against the maximum 2,284ft.



MYSURU: Farmers in Mandya staged a massive protest and even blocked the Mysuru-Bengaluru access controlled highway for a while a day after the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee passed an interim order directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. The farmers by blindfolding themselves on Tuesday protested in front of the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation office near the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir in Mandya. A few tried to block the highway. Police security has been enhanced at the KRS dam and across Mandya and Mysuru in the event of release of water to Tamil Nadu. Sources said that irrigation officials are awaiting orders from the government and may release water after they get the order from the irrigation authorities in order to comply with the court orders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The water-level in the KRS on Tueday stood at 101.78ft as against the maximum capacity of 124.8ft. In Kabini reservoir, the water-level was recorded at 2,273.77ft as against the maximum 2,284ft.