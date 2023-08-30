Home States Karnataka

Corruption rampant, key posts auctioned: Bommai  

The former CM said the government that came to power with a full majority should have given a clear direction to the state, but the government has become directionless.

(from right) Former CM Basavaraj Bommai, BJP state chief and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and former minister Govind Karjol release a 52-page booklet targeting the State Government in Bengaluru on Tuesday |

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Congress government in Karnataka is holding a mega event to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to mark the 100-day celebrations, the Opposition BJP on Tuesday tore into the government by terming it a total failure and corrupt.

Speaking to reporters after releasing a 52-page booklet on the government’s failures in 100 days, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said there is no coordination among the ministers and the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and many pro-farmer initiatives started by BJP government were withdrawn.  “Corruption is rampant in all the departments. There is a big competition for Bengaluru Rural Assistant Commissioner’s posting. Many key posts are auctioned. Some say it is Rs 5 crore, some say it is Rs right crore for key posts. I heard that now the rate for the Bengaluru Assistant Commissioner’s post has increased to Rs 13.5 crore,” the former CM alleged at a joint press conference with the BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Bommai said cases are filed against those questioning corruption in the government. “They ignored the content of the letter and filed a case against the contractors who gave the letter to the Governor. Kempanna had written a letter to PM and me, but we did not file a case. They are free to express their views and let there be a probe into the allegations,” he said. The freedom of expression has been curtailed in the state and cases are booked against those taking to social media to express their views, he said and added if that continues the jails in the state will not have enough space to house people arrested for expressing their views.

The former CM said the government that came to power with a full majority should have given a clear direction to the state, but the government has become directionless. Bommai said over 50 farmers have committed suicide in the state in the last two months.   Kateel termed the government dictatorial and accused it of trying to suppress the voice of those who question it. 
 

