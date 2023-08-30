Home States Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy hospitalised after complaining of weakness

The 63-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader was immediately evaluated, and treatment was begun, Apollo Hospitals said.

H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy (Photo | Shashidhar Byrappa, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy was admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday after complaining of weakness and discomfort.

The 63-year-old Janata Dal (Secular) leader, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was immediately evaluated, and treatment was begun, Apollo Hospitals said in a health bulletin, adding that he has responded well.

"Currently, Kumaraswamy is haemodynamically stable, comfortable and coherent and he has been kept under close observation," it said.

"Let us collectively send our thoughts and prayers for his swift recovery," it added.

