Honour killing: Siddaramaiah promises strict legal action

BENGALURU: The State Government will take strict legal action against those involved in honour killing cases and there will be no room for any lapses in the investigation, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Tuesday. Just a couple of days ago it came to light that a man had killed his daughter at Thotli village in Kolar taluk for being in love with a Dalit man from a neighbouring village. In the last three months, the state has witnessed four such cases.

In a series of posts on X, Siddaramaiah expressed his anguish, saying that in the last few weeks, there have been honour killings that have touched our hearts. “This shows the deep rooted caste system in our society. Such incidents reflect the bad mentality of a caste system and social norms inherent in our society,” he stated.

Warning people involved in such cases, he said there is a need to bring changes and awareness in a casteist society that has created such a mindset to commit honour killings. “Though man has set foot on the Moon, we have rituals and traditions that do not allow Dalits to set foot in temples and houses. Humanity and rationalism are the way to overcome these constraints of caste structure. Awareness is much needed, “ he said.

There is a need to widely publicise the teachings of prominent social reformers who tried to liberate society from shackles of caste. “The government will initiate a constructive programme In this direction,” he said.

THE SHAME ROLL OF KARNATAKA

Aug 2023: Father kills his 19-year-old daughter and buries the body in Kolar as she was in love with a Dalit boy.

June 2023: Man kills his 20-year-old daughter, Keerthi, for falling in love with a youth belonging to Dalit community at Bodagurki village near Bangarapet town in Kolar

June 2023: A 17-year-old girl’s father, brother and uncle kill her as she was in love with an SC boy

June 2023: A 17-year-old girl was killed by her family in Periyapatna in Mysuru district as she was in love with a boy from the Dalit community.

Dec 2022: A 34-year-old man was killed by his father-in-law as he was from different caste at Bagalkot

Oct 2022: Father kills his daughter by pushing her into a canal as she was in love with a boy from a different caste at Kurugod town in Ballari

Oct 2022: A minor girl and her lover were murdered and their bodies dumped into the Krishna river at Bagalkot

