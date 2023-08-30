Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC quashes case over hijab graffiti on school wall 

HC quashed a case registered against two accused of Hosapete in Vijayanagar district, under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka High Court quashed a case registered against two accused of Hosapete in Vijayanagar district, under the provisions of the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, for allegedly painting ‘Hijab is our dignity’ on school walls. The court said the district was not brought under the Act by the state government. Justice M Nagaprasanna quashed the case by allowing the petition filed by Muzammil (23) and Mohammad Jamaul (25), residents of Chitwadgi of Vijayanagar district.

The court noted that for an incident to become an offence under Section 3 of the Act, the rigour of Section 1 will have to be noticed, which directs that to bring a place within the ambit of the Act, a notification from the state government is imperative.

Hosapete is not notified to come within the purview of the Act, and in view of this, if further proceedings are permitted to continue, it would become an abuse of the process of law. The accused were booked under Section 3, following a complaint filed by the headmaster of the Government Girls’ High School in Hosapete. He alleged that when all the students had left school around 5.45pm on March 15, 2022, the walls were clean. But when he entered the school premises at 9am the next day, the walls had graffiti on them in in black paint. 

