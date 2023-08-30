Home States Karnataka

LPG price cut to counter Gruha Lakshmi: DK Shivakumar

DCM DK Shivakumar said, "When we are preparing to announce Gruha Lakshmi to empower people by giving them Rs 2,000 they are countering it by reducing the LPG price by Rs 200.’’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The price of LPG, which was around Rs 1,100 in Karnataka, was reduced to Rs 900 on Tuesday. DCM DK Shivakumar said, “When we called for a meeting of I.N.D.I.A leaders, they too hastily called a conclave of NDA leaders. When we are preparing to announce Gruha Lakshmi to empower people by giving them Rs 2,000 they are countering it by reducing the LPG price by Rs 200.’’

Congress leader BK Hariprasad said, “They hiked the price abnormally from about Rs 500 to Rs 1,100 and they are bringing it down by a mere Rs 200. It is just a gimmick.’’ Cabinet minister Priyank Kharge said, “Haha.. talk about nomenclature, when we pass on benefits to the common man by way of benefits they criticise it as freebies, but when BJP does it they call it empowerment.

They are also copying our schemes in some places.’’  Minister Eshwar Khandre said, “I request them to also reduce the price of Petrol and Diesel.. After the people of Karnataka taught them a lesson the BJP has now reduced the price of LPG.”

