BBMP lab fire: Chief engineer succumbs to burns

BENGALURU: Chief Engineer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Quality Assurance Lab CM Shivakumar (45) succumbed to burns on Wednesday evening. He was battling for life after he suffered burns in the blaze at the Palike’s lab on August 11.

Along with Shivakumar, eight other Palike employees who suffered burns, were rushed to St Martha’s Hospital. They were shifted to Victoria Hospital’s burns ward on August 11. Shivakumar was then shifted to Apollo Hospital at Sheshadripuram on August 22 for further treatment as he was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to inhalation of chemical fumes. He suffered extensive lung injury and was on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The health bulletin issued by the hospital stated that Shivakumar suffered 25% burns and inhalation injury with ARDS, type 2 respiratory failure. He is survived by his wife and two daughters (aged 12 and 10). Last year, Shivakumar’s parents died in a road accident at Nanjangud near Mysuru.

