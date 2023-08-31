Home States Karnataka

BBMP lab fire: Chief engineer succumbs to burns

The health bulletin issued by the hospital stated that Shivakumar suffered 25% burns and inhalation injury with ARDS, type 2 respiratory failure.

Published: 31st August 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP lab chief engineer CM Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Engineer of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Quality Assurance Lab CM Shivakumar (45) succumbed to burns on Wednesday evening. He was battling for life after he suffered burns in the blaze at the Palike’s lab on August 11.

Along with Shivakumar, eight other Palike employees who suffered burns, were rushed to St Martha’s Hospital. They were shifted to Victoria Hospital’s burns ward on August 11. Shivakumar was then shifted to Apollo Hospital at Sheshadripuram on August 22 for further treatment as he was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to inhalation of chemical fumes. He suffered extensive lung injury and was on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support.

The health bulletin issued by the hospital stated that Shivakumar suffered 25% burns and inhalation injury with ARDS, type 2 respiratory failure. He is survived by his wife and two daughters (aged 12 and 10). Last year, Shivakumar’s parents died in a road accident at Nanjangud near Mysuru.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP lab fire Shivakumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp