Big cat seen in the same area of Karnataka's Kiaga every year 

Subhash Chandra NS By

Express News Service

KAIGA (UTTARA KANNADA): A tiger was sighted on the Kaiga-Yellapur Road on Wednesday. The adult feline was sighted by an employee of Nuclear Power Corporation Limited (NCPL). Accordingly, the person was coming towards Kaiga, when he encountered the big cat on the road to Yellapur.

The traveller, who was with some co-passengers, managed to record some clips of the tiger, which came very close to the vehicle. “We could not believe that we saw a tiger,” he told TNIE. The region that Kaiga occupies is a part of the Kali Tiger Reserve and a recent tiger census revealed a good number of big cats in the area. Interestingly, according to locals, this tiger has been sighted every year during this time, since the last few years. “I have been seeing this tiger for the last three years.

But what he (the person who made the video) encountered is sheer luck. Last year, another NPCL staffer, Lokesh Hegde, made a video of this tiger. After that, I searched the entire place so that I could take at least one picture of the animal, but I could not,” said Gopal Krishna Hegde, a naturalist from Bhare, on the stretch where the tiger was sighted. The tiger was sighted many times in the wood depot on the highway near Gopashitta, en route to Karwar, where a butterfly park has been opened by the Uttara Kannada forest department.

Allaying any fears about the presence of the tiger, Conservator of Forests Vasanth Reddy said, “This region is the Kadra wildlife range, which is a part of Kali Tiger Reserve. There are an estimated 30 tigers in the reserve. It is a good tiger habitat.”

