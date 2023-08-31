Fake GST bill operators racket busted in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Commercial Taxes Department’s Enforcement Wing busted a ‘Fake GST Bill Operators’ racket that used to run a syndicate to help companies in the service sector of manpower and labour supplies to avail fake Input Tax Credit (ITC) and to inflate the turnover artificially. The probe has revealed that around 30 fake entities were floated using the credentials of family members, relatives, friends, and other persons.

“While the transaction under the scanner involves a total turnover of Rs 525 crore, the enforcement wing suspects a revenue loss of approximately Rs 90 crore to the government,” said a statement issued by the government.

The officers arrested two alleged masterminds on Wednesday morning and more arrests are likely in the case. The Commercial Taxes Department is contemplating strong action against fake invoicing and tax evaders. Fake invoicing and tax evasion in GST can result in the arrest, prosecution, and imprisonment of those involved, along with other such measures as fines, penalties, confiscation of goods, and provisional attachment of properties and bank accounts, the statement said.

