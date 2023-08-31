Is Jagadish Shettar orchestrating dissent in BJP?

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: With former minister Shankar Patil Munenakoppa raising a revolt of sorts in the BJP, speculation is rife whether a group of leaders within the party is attempting to corner Union minister Pralhad Joshi ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha election, playing the Lingayat card. That they may have the backing of Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar cannot be ruled out, as the latter’s relationship with Joshi had been strained ever since Basavaraj Bommai became chief minister.

Munenakoppa expressed his dissatisfaction with the party on Monday, pointing out the neglect of Lingayat leaders during ticket distribution for the assembly election. He repeatedly referred to Shettar quitting the party, and denying C M Nimbannavar and S I Chikkanagoudar another chance to fight the election. Though, all three MLAs elected from the party are also Lingayats.

Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar

(left) and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

It is known that the former Navalgund MLA owes his political career to Shettar. In 2008, Shettar insisted that Munenakoppa be given the ticket instead of sitting MLA R B Shiriyannavar, despite him having the backing of B S Yediyurappa. In 2013, Munenakoppa lost by a slender margin to Shiriyannavar, who contested on a KJP ticket. When Yediyurappa’s party merged with the BJP, he was again elected in 2018.

Shettar refused to become a minister in the Bommai cabinet, but ensured that Munenakoppa got a cabinet berth, though the party favoured Arvind Bellad from Dharwad quota. As Bellad was backed by Joshi, it led to strained relations between the former chief minister and Union minister. Munenakoppa is still said to be under Shettar’s influence.

Sources said the Congress could attempt to create confusion among voters by using Shettar. But the irony is that the latter holds no influence as he failed to retain the seat from where he got elected six times in a row. Since the BJP is driven by grassroots workers, desertion of leaders would have no implication, with new leaders emerging. On the possibility of Munenakoppa quitting the party, the sources questioned what he would gain by joining the Congress, since he is not interested in contesting parliamentary elections.

Political observers say Munenakoppa would have made his political calculations before making such moves. Or it could only be a signal to Joshi not to take Lingayat-Panchamsalis lightly; a majority of voters in Dharwad Lok Sabha segment belong to this community. Shettar, a Lingayat leader, would most certainly try to spoil the BJP’s gameplan and pin down Joshi, they added.

