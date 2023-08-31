Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah gets constant updates from CMO on Kumaraswamy’s health

The CM, who arrived in Bengaluru from Mysuru on Wednesday night, is expected to visit the former CM on Thursday morning.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Chief Minister’s Office is constantly tracking the health of JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital after suffering a brain stroke on Wednesday. CMO officials kept updating Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Kumaraswamy’s health minute to minute, though he was busy with the high-profile launch of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru.

Sources said Siddaramaiah spoke to Kumararaswamy’s family members. The CM, who arrived in Bengaluru from Mysuru on Wednesday night, is expected to visit the former CM on Thursday morning.

Sources, who visited Kumaraswamy at his farmhouse near Bidadi on Tuesday, said, “He was fine till late on Tuesday evening and spoke normally. Ever since he returned from his tour to Iceland and Finland in Europe and then to Cambodia, he was swamped with invitations. He had to attend a number of marriages, engagements, housewarming ceremonies and others, especially after Shravana Masa began on July 18 which is considered auspicious.”

His close associates said that Kumaraswamy on some days had to travel 500-600 km to attend functions of his close party associates. He would travel from Chikkaballapur and Kolar, then visit Tumakuru and travel again to Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. There is only so much one can do on a single day. This hectic schedule might have also contributed to his health problems, they added.

Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha and other family members made repeated visits to Apollo Hospital. His son Nikhil, who is abroad, has been informed and is scheduled to arrive in the early hours of Thursday.  His father HD Deve Gowda was keeping track of his health over the phone. His nephew and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna was seen at the hospital on Wednesday evening.

