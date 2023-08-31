KSRTC staffer in Karnatakas's Kodagu tries to end life over ‘exploitation’

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A KSRTC employee in Kodagu attempted suicide alleging exploitation by a higher official. The statement of the victim has been recorded by the Madikeri Town police. However, an FIR has not been filed yet.

Abhishek (24) got the job on compassionate grounds after his father passed away. While Abhishek served at the Puttur KSRTC division for six months, he was transferred to the Madikeri division two-and-a-half years ago. As confirmed by his mother, Abhishek was overworked and he often complained about being targeted and allegedly exploited by senior official Geetha, the manager of Madikeri KSRTC depot.

On Tuesday evening, Abhishek consumed poison in front of KSRTC officials, including Puttur Division KSRTC Divisional Controller Jayakara Shetty, who was visiting Madikeri. He was immediately shifted to the district hospital where he is being treated.

Meanwhile, Jayakara Shetty, who visited the hospital, defended the depot manager and said she was not targeting him, but was only ordering about the work to be done.

The Madikeri town police visited the hospital and have recorded the statement of the victim. Sources from the department confirmed that an FIR will be registered only after a formal complaint by the victim. A few other employees who visited the hospital also spoke against the exploitation by the depot manager.

DRFO DIES BY SUICIDE

A 27-year-old DRFO died by suicide in Madikeri. The incident was reported on Tuesday night. G C Rashmi, a native of Mandya district, who was posted as DRFO in Madikeri division forest department, two years ago. She lived alone in the forest department quarters in Madikeri. On Tuesday night, she is said to have called the RFO of Madikeri division, who is said to be her friend. A source confirmed that she alerted the RFO about her extreme step. Meanwhile, the RFO alerted the police and forest officials. However, Rashmi had ended her life before the officials could reach her.

