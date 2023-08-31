Two assault Kalaburagi Palike officials, employees hold protest

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi Maha Nagara Palike (KMP) employees and officers staged a demonstration in front of their office against the manhandling of the food inspector of KMP by two people on Wednesday evening. They stayed away from their duty for about an hour.

Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the Commissioner of Police requesting to take action on the accused.

Employees attended to their duties wearing black ribbons on their arms.

Speaking to the press, Commissioner of KMP Bhuvanesh Patil Devadas said that two persons named Avinash Bhaskar and Raju came to the KMP office on Wednesday evening and had a quarrel with Food Inspector Dhanashetty with regard to giving permission to take the vehicle of Avinash Bhaskar on a rental basis. They dragged Dhanashetty into a room and manhandled him, the KMP commissioner said.

Avinash and Bhaskar used abusive language and threatened to kidnap his children, he added.

Later, Dhanshetty and a few others went to the police station but returned without lodging a complaint.

On Thursday, a police officer came to the KMP office and received the complaint by Dhanashetty in front of the KMP Commissioner and assured them that he would take action against the accused.

Replying to a question, the KMP Commissioner said that he did not know whether the accused belonged to any political party. However, sources in the KMP said that one of the accused is a leader of the Congress Party.

