BYV, Ashoka defer Delhi visit; ‘Upset’ leaders to meet top brass

BENGALURU: With results to the five state elections to be declared on December 3 (Sunday), newly appointed state BJP president BY Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka have deferred their visit to New Delhi to meet party top brass.

The duo had planned to meet high command leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JD Nadda before the commencement of the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi on December 4.

“But the BJP high command leaders were busy with campaigning and now are waiting for the results and hence are unavailable to meet the two leaders from the state,” an informed source told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, former minister V Somanna, who was upset with Vijayendra’s elevation, has said that he and like-minded leaders, including Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and former MLA Aravind Limbavali, will meet the high command leaders anytime between December 7 and 9.

Meanwhile, Somanna, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader, is holding a rally at Siddaganga Mutt on the sidelines of inauguration of Guru Bhavan keeping Vijayendra, also from the same community, at bay. “It is to be seen whether the high command leaders will meet Vijayendra and Ashoka only after meeting the dissidents. In that case, the duo are likely to visit Delhi only after December 9,” the source added.

