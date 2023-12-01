Home States Karnataka

Election results will test Kanugolu’s gameplan for MP and Telangana  

This ploy had worked in Karnataka, where the party branded the JDS as the ‘B’ team of the saffron party.

Published: 01st December 2023

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu’s prowess will be put to test in the Telangana and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, when results are declared on December 3. The strategy used is similar to that of the Karnataka assembly polls, in which the Congress registered a thumping majority, winning 135 seats of 224. After the Congress formed the government following the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, Kanugolu, who had joined the Congress in advance in New Delhi, was rewarded with the post of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s chief adviser, with cabinet rank.

He was also allotted an office on the same row as the CMO’s, on the third floor of Vidhana Soudha, Karnataka’s seat of power, in acknowledgment of his contribution as a strategist. But he did not take up his post as he was given the task of the Madhya Pradesh and Telangana assembly polls, where he suggested that the Karnataka strategy of five guarantees be adopted.

Apart from this, polarising the minorities in favour of the Congress, by branding the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of K Chandrashekar Rao as having a tacit alliance with the BJP, was also suggested by Kanugolu. This ploy had worked in Karnataka, where the party branded the JDS as the ‘B’ team of the saffron party.

Kanugolu, who has worked aggressively, setting up war rooms as done in Karnataka, has predicted 125 seats out of 230 in Madhya Pradesh, and 67 out of 119 in Telangana for the Congress, which means just above a simple majority to form the government, according to sources.

 After the Congress formed the government following the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, Sunil Kanugolu was rewarded with the post of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s chief adviser, with cabinet rank 

