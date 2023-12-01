Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Aspiring doctor dies of ‘snake bite’ hours after receiving MBBS degree 

Adith, his mother Latha Balakrishnan and their relative returned to his rented accommodation at Heggere village after the ceremony.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Neglecting a suspected snake bite proved fatal for an MBBS graduate here on Wednesday night. He died before he could get treatment.

The deceased, Adith Balakrishnan, hailed from Thrissur in Kerala. He received his MBBS degree certificate earlier in the day from Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor at the 12th convocation ceremony of Sri Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (SSAHE).

Adith, his mother Latha Balakrishnan and their relative returned to his rented accommodation at Heggere village after the ceremony. While parking his car at night, a snake is said have bitten him. He, however, did not realise it. After reaching his third floor accommodation, Adith went to the toilet and latched the door from inside. When he did not come out of the toilet even after an hour, his mother alerted his neighbours.

When they broke open the toilet door, Adith was found lying on the floor with a head injury. Though he was rushed to hospital immediately, he was declared brought dead. The body has been shifted to the mortuary after postmortem. 

