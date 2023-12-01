Karnataka CID to investigate sex determination racket

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government handed over the investigation of the sex determination and illegal abortion racket to the CID on Thursday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who discussed the case with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, instructed him to refer it to the CID for a detailed probe.

The Byappanahalli police busted the racket in October, following the arrest of four accused who were running a laboratory at a jaggery processing unit in Mandya, where sex determination tests were done. Recently, the police arrested five, including two doctors, who were involved in performing abortion of female foetuses in Mysuru.

So far, the police have arrested 11 persons. Investigations revealed that over 250 abortions were performed in last three months by the accused, who were running the racket in an organised manner.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The State Government handed over the investigation of the sex determination and illegal abortion racket to the CID on Thursday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who discussed the case with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, instructed him to refer it to the CID for a detailed probe. The Byappanahalli police busted the racket in October, following the arrest of four accused who were running a laboratory at a jaggery processing unit in Mandya, where sex determination tests were done. Recently, the police arrested five, including two doctors, who were involved in performing abortion of female foetuses in Mysuru. So far, the police have arrested 11 persons. Investigations revealed that over 250 abortions were performed in last three months by the accused, who were running the racket in an organised manner. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp