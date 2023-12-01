Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CID to investigate sex determination racket

Recently, the police arrested five, including two doctors, who were involved in performing abortion of female foetuses in Mysuru.

Published: 01st December 2023 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

foetus, fetus

Representational Image

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU: The State Government handed over the investigation of the sex determination and illegal abortion racket to the CID on Thursday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who discussed the case with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, instructed him to refer it to the CID for a detailed probe.

The Byappanahalli police busted the racket in October, following the arrest of four accused who were running a laboratory at a jaggery processing unit in Mandya, where sex determination tests were done. Recently, the police arrested five, including two doctors, who were involved in performing abortion of female foetuses in Mysuru.

So far, the police have arrested 11 persons. Investigations revealed that over 250 abortions were performed in last three months by the accused, who were running the racket in an organised manner.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp