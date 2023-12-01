Karnataka HC to state: Issue rules on posting lower cadre officer to higher post  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to issue necessary guidelines required to be followed in circumstances warranting posting of a lower cadre official to a higher cadre post, before obtaining prior approval from the chief minister, and assigning proper reasons compulsorily.

A division bench of Justice K Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Dr Prajna Ammembala, a KAS officer (senior scale), questioning the order dated August 2, 2023, passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, setting aside the transfer notification dated July 6, 2023, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). Through the notification, Dr Prajna, who was waiting for the posting since March 17, 2023, was posted as Additional Director-I, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, where Patharaju V was working on deputation.

The court made it clear that Dr Prajna shall report as Additional Director-I at Bengaluru, subject to the state considering posting eligible persons to the post. In the event she is transferred from the post, it cannot be considered premature. Consequently, Patharaju was directed to report to the DPAR which shall give him the posting forthwith, the court ordered.

“We fail to appreciate the conduct of DPAR to pass the impugned order... In the present case, a person either of IAS cadre or KAS (super time scale) cadre only can be posted as Additional Director-I. Hence, we are constrained to opine that, though such transfer orders bear the CM’s signature, they cannot be said to be licit orders as we find the absence of reasons to enlighten the CM as to the non-availability of eligible persons for the post, and why a person of lower cadre is posted to the encadred place,” the court observed. Aggrieved by the transfer, Patharaju challenged it before the Tribunal on the ground that the transfer was premature and done without prior approval from the CM.

Finally, the Tribunal set aside the transfer order on the grounds that it was premature, and Dr Prajna was ineligible to hold the post. Challenging this, Dr Prajna moved the high court through advocate Prithveesh MK, contending that Patharaju’s original posting as Additional Director-I is itself bad in law, as the post can only be filled by a person in the IAS grade.

In the absence of eligible persons from IAS cadre, it shall be filled by a person in the cadre of KAS (super time scale). Accordingly, Patharaju, a KAS officer (senior scale) is not eligible to hold the post, Prithveesh argued.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to issue necessary guidelines required to be followed in circumstances warranting posting of a lower cadre official to a higher cadre post, before obtaining prior approval from the chief minister, and assigning proper reasons compulsorily. A division bench of Justice K Somashekar and Justice Rajesh Rai K passed the order while allowing a petition filed by Dr Prajna Ammembala, a KAS officer (senior scale), questioning the order dated August 2, 2023, passed by the Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal, setting aside the transfer notification dated July 6, 2023, issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR). Through the notification, Dr Prajna, who was waiting for the posting since March 17, 2023, was posted as Additional Director-I, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, where Patharaju V was working on deputation. The court made it clear that Dr Prajna shall report as Additional Director-I at Bengaluru, subject to the state considering posting eligible persons to the post. In the event she is transferred from the post, it cannot be considered premature. Consequently, Patharaju was directed to report to the DPAR which shall give him the posting forthwith, the court ordered. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We fail to appreciate the conduct of DPAR to pass the impugned order... In the present case, a person either of IAS cadre or KAS (super time scale) cadre only can be posted as Additional Director-I. Hence, we are constrained to opine that, though such transfer orders bear the CM’s signature, they cannot be said to be licit orders as we find the absence of reasons to enlighten the CM as to the non-availability of eligible persons for the post, and why a person of lower cadre is posted to the encadred place,” the court observed. Aggrieved by the transfer, Patharaju challenged it before the Tribunal on the ground that the transfer was premature and done without prior approval from the CM. Finally, the Tribunal set aside the transfer order on the grounds that it was premature, and Dr Prajna was ineligible to hold the post. Challenging this, Dr Prajna moved the high court through advocate Prithveesh MK, contending that Patharaju’s original posting as Additional Director-I is itself bad in law, as the post can only be filled by a person in the IAS grade. In the absence of eligible persons from IAS cadre, it shall be filled by a person in the cadre of KAS (super time scale). Accordingly, Patharaju, a KAS officer (senior scale) is not eligible to hold the post, Prithveesh argued. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp