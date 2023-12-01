No response from Centre, will give farmers Rs 2,000: Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no fund coming from the Centre, the State Government has decided to provide Rs 2,000 each to farmers affected by drought in various districts.

Disclosing this to reporters here on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said this will be the first instalment of drought relief to farmers. “There is no sign of the Centre releasing funds and we can’t wait anymore,” he said.

Despite writing several letters and ministers from the State meeting some Union ministers, no step has been taken to release funds to tackle drought. “We haven’t received any positive response from the Union Government so far,” Siddaramaiah said.

He said the State had sought 150 mandays under MNREGA, but the Union Government has not given permission to it. The State has declared 223 taluks as drought-hit. Crops grown on 48.19 lakh hectares of land have been destroyed due to drought.

The State had sought Rs 18,000 crore as drought relief from the Union Government, the chief minister said.

‘Rs 327cr to tackle fodder shortage’

“But they did not respond to our letters written on September 21, October 4 and October 9. Three ministers from the State visited New Delhi. Even I wanted to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar.

But I did not get appointments to meet them,” the CM said. Elaborating on the relief works taken up by his government, Siddaramaiah said it has already released Rs 460 crore to over 6.5 lakh farmers as interim insurance. To tackle fodder shortage, the government has released Rs 327 crore. A sum of Rs 780 crore is with the deputy commissioners.

“We have also launched work to ensure that there is no shortage of drinking water. We have made arrangements to supply water through tankers in the affected areas,” he said.

