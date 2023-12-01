Satta market bets on Congress in Telangana 

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the exit polls came up with numbers favouring the Congress in Telangana, the betting market and satta market were bang on and had been giving Congress an edge since morning. ‘Underdog’ Congress was the clear favourite, though it had held only seven seats against the Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s 99 seats in the last election.

In the evening, as exit polls came up with the numbers -- India TV-CNX gave the Congress 63-79 seats, as against 31-47 for the ruling BRS. Jan ki Baat gave Congress up to 64 seats and BRS 55 seats, while Republic Matrize gave the party up to 68 seats and the BRS an upper limit of 56 seats.

Even as polling was held on Thursday, bookies were giving 55-45 chance in favour of Congress in Telangana. For a bet of Rs 1,000, you will get Rs 1,900 if Congress wins, and for a Rs 1,000 bet on BRS, you get Rs 2,100. The satta market, too, favoured the Congress with 60-49, almost an 11-point difference in its favour.

Telangana has seen a tough fight between the BRS, which has been in power for two terms, and the Congress, which lost badly to the BRS in the 2018 election. Telangana has a 120-member House and needs 61 seats for a simple win.

AICC Secretary Mansoor Khan said their internal surveys were giving the Congress 63 to 73 seats and the party’s vote share has gone up to at least 43 per cent, a sharp hike from the last time. It has been a very hard fight in Telangana, where Congress is confident of forming a government on December 3, he added. Sources said betting was not big in the early part of the day and picked up later in the evening as polling concluded.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Even as the exit polls came up with numbers favouring the Congress in Telangana, the betting market and satta market were bang on and had been giving Congress an edge since morning. ‘Underdog’ Congress was the clear favourite, though it had held only seven seats against the Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s 99 seats in the last election. In the evening, as exit polls came up with the numbers -- India TV-CNX gave the Congress 63-79 seats, as against 31-47 for the ruling BRS. Jan ki Baat gave Congress up to 64 seats and BRS 55 seats, while Republic Matrize gave the party up to 68 seats and the BRS an upper limit of 56 seats. Even as polling was held on Thursday, bookies were giving 55-45 chance in favour of Congress in Telangana. For a bet of Rs 1,000, you will get Rs 1,900 if Congress wins, and for a Rs 1,000 bet on BRS, you get Rs 2,100. The satta market, too, favoured the Congress with 60-49, almost an 11-point difference in its favour.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Telangana has seen a tough fight between the BRS, which has been in power for two terms, and the Congress, which lost badly to the BRS in the 2018 election. Telangana has a 120-member House and needs 61 seats for a simple win. AICC Secretary Mansoor Khan said their internal surveys were giving the Congress 63 to 73 seats and the party’s vote share has gone up to at least 43 per cent, a sharp hike from the last time. It has been a very hard fight in Telangana, where Congress is confident of forming a government on December 3, he added. Sources said betting was not big in the early part of the day and picked up later in the evening as polling concluded. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp