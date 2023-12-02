'If there was compassionate capitalism, what need for corporate social responsibility?', Priyanka Kharge’s riposte to Narayana Murthy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy’s suggestion against freebies by governments faced opposition from ministers in the Congress government in Karnataka. Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, IT & BT Minister Priyank Kharge said Murthy had stated that there should be compassionate capitalism, but only a few companies were displaying it. “If there was compassionate capitalism, what was the need to bring in the Corporate Social Responsibility (Amendment) Act?” he questioned.

Further, he pointed out that if the poverty index is taken into consideration for the last decade, one can see the poor becoming poorer. “Universal Basic Income is based on studies and research. It is an investment of human resources. If our guarantee schemes were irrelevant, how come there are more than one crore registrations for the Gruhalakshmi scheme?” he questioned, adding that there are numerous social success stories because of government schemes, but they are not seen.

Noting that the government had rolled out the guarantee scheme just a few months ago, Kharge said that those who criticise the schemes should wait at least one full financial cycle.

Speaking at the Bengaluru Tech Summit, Murthy on Wednesday said nothing should be given for free. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said it is the government’s responsibility to address issues faced by farmers and the poor, given the rising prices. “His suggestions are part of the people’s development. It is eventually the government’s decision. It is the government’s responsibility to address issues faced by farmers and the the poor in view of rising prices,” the DyCM said.

In Mysuru, Social Welfare Minister HC Mahadevappa said that such an approach that nothing should be given for free is against the spirit of the Constitution.

“I am not aware in what context Narayana Murthy made such a statement. but it is against social justice and equity and the alleviation of poverty,” he said.

The minister asked why Murthy did not question Prime Minister Narendra Modi for waiving the loans of select industrialists, and corporates and advised him to use it for farmers, poverty alleviation and to build an equitable society.

“Though I am not against Narayana Murthy, his stand on not to give anything free to the people is condemnable. It is against the true spirit of the Constitution,” the minister said.

