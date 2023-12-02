Karnataka: Gowda clears Hassan seat for grandson and sitting MP Prajwal 

Udaya Kumar BR By

Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR: Putting all speculation that JDS will field a fresh candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency to rest, former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Friday declared that his grandson and sitting MP Prajwal Revanna will be the official candidate in the constituency for the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Addressing JDS party leaders and workers of Hassan district at Sriramadevara Katte in Holenarasipur taluk, Gowda said there is no confusion over who the Hassan Lok Sabha candidate would be, in future, as he decided not to contest the general election. He said his tenure as Rajya Sabha member will remain for two more years and he has to complete the full term.

Taking the meeting as an opportunity to galvanise party leaders and workers, he said that every worker should unite and strive to ensure a massive victory for his grandson Prajwal in the 2024 elections. He also directed the workers to forget differences and the bitter experiences of the past within the party and also the alliance partner BJP.

“The need of the hour is to fight the election united,” he said. Talking about seat-sharing, the JDS supremo said senior BJP leaders in the state and at the national level and JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy will decide about it soon. Gowda said he will campaign for the alliance candidates and put all efforts to retain the Hassan seat.

The Election Commission is likely to announce a calendar of events for the 2024 general election in March. Meanwhile, he said the results of the Assembly elections will not impact the Parliamentary election. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gowda said the people should support him to continue as prime minister for another term in the interest of the nation.

Ready to vacate Hassan seat for grandfather: Prajwal

Hassan: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna on Friday said he is ready to campaign for his grandfather JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, if the latter plans to contest from the Hassan Lok Sabha seat. Addressing JDS workers, Prajwal said he will make sincere efforts to win the constituency. He stated that he became MP, with the efforts and blessings of his grandfather, and would strictly abide by his decision under all circumstances in the interest of the party, also vacating the Hassan seat where he is MP if needed. He said the BJP-JDS alliance candidates would win all 28 seats, if the senior leaders in both parties make sincere efforts. ENS

